Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Commence From July 18, Same Day As Presidential Election

The Lok Sabha secretariat announced on Thursday that the 9th session of the Parliament - the Monsoon session, will commence on July 18 and will conclude on August 12. The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day. This time, the session will have 18 sittings.

The new President will take oath in the central hall of Parliament on July 25. The election for the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and the new Vice President will assume office on August 11.

Vice-Presidential election

The Vice-Presidential election will be held on 6th August 2022. The EC informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha have already filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.