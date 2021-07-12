'Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Start From July 19, COVID Test Not Mandatory': Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday announced the official dates for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The LS Speaker stated that the monsoon session will commence from July 19 this year and will go on for 19 business days till August 13. The session will be held with regards to COVID-19 rules, and members and media who have not undergone vaccination have been asked to undergo COVID testing. However, RT-PCR tests have not been made mandatory for this year's session. The timings of the monsoon session would be from 11 AM to 6 PM.

"The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13. Will have 19 business days. All members and media will be allowed in accordance with COVID rules. RTPCR test is not mandatory. We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test. The timings of the session will be from 11 am to 6 pm for both Houses," said the Lok Sabha speaker.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13. Will have 19 business days: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/fA5fCvSrEe — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Cryptocurrency Bill during monsoon session?

According to sources, the introduction of a Cryptocurrency Bill for India is likely to be one of the hot topics of discussion during the monsoon session of parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously hinted at the possibility of India's crypto bill in a recent interview with Hindu where she said that the government has taken inputs from industry stakeholders to prepare the document. Speaking in the interview, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has put a lot of effort into the bill and hinted that it was considering a 'calibrated' approach to crypto, ruling out chances of a ban on the same. The bill on cryptocurrency which has been in the works for over two years was earlier supposed to be introduced in the Budget session.

(With Agency Inputs)