Monsoon Session: Parliament Proceedings Adjourned After Opposition Continues sloganeering

The ruckus in both the houses of Parliament continues with logjam and sloganeering resulting in adjournment in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. On Friday, the Lok Sabha was initially adjourned till 12 PM and the sloganeering continued later on as well; meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday, August 9. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was seen repeatedly requesting the protesting members to return to their seats. However, the members did not pay any heed to the request. It is important to mention that while the ruckus was going on in the House, important discussions including air pollution and malnutrition topics were getting discussed, where Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was answering the questions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament ruckus

On Thursday, August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lashed out on the opposition for creating a ruckus in both houses. The Prime Minister also claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives. Comparing India's tremendous medal run at theTokyo Olympics 2020 to the MPs' logjam, he said that while India was winning medals, on the one hand, some were not concerned with the progress of the nation on the other hand. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi: 'Opposition insulting Parliament'

"On one hand our country and our youth are achieving new achievements for India of winning, goal after goal. At the same time, there are some people who are doing self-goal due to political selfishness. They are not concerned with what the country wants, what the country is achieving, how the country is changing," said PM Modi.

Opposition MPs demand Parliament debate

The main reason behind the chaos created by the opposition MPs in the Parliament is the Pegasus issue, The opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling a debate on the Pegasus snooping row in either House at a press meeting outside Parliament. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements. Parliament has been disrupted multiple times over the Opposition's demand for a debate on the issue with several MPs being suspended. Centre has refuted all allegations of spying via the Israeli spyware Pegasus.