Monsoon session: Parliamentary affairs minister reviews legislative business

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday directed officials to complete formalities related to the draft legislations to be introduced during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Joshi reviewed the preparedness of the the legislative and other government business for the Monsoon Session, beginning July 20, during a meeting attended by Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan and officials of the ministry.

"The focus of the meeting was on repeal and re-enactment of pre-Constitution Acts according to present scenario as well as on Legislations concerning public welfare," an official statement said.

Joshi directed the officials to complete all the procedural formalities with respect to the Bills to be brought during the Session on priority basis.

As on date, 38 draft legislations are pending before Parliament as just one bill was passed during the budget session.

Among the bills pending before Parliament are the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

During the session, the government's priority will remain on the bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The ordinance was promulgated effectively to nullify the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over matters related to the transfer and postings of bureaucrats working under the Delhi government.