Monsoon Session: PM Modi Introduces New Cabinet Ministers; Opp'n Disrupts Speech

Addressing the Monsoon session of the parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday introduced the new Council of Ministers which features a record-breaking representation of OBCs, Dalits, and women. As the PM began welcoming the new ministers, the Opposition disrupted his speech and resorted to sloganeering not allowing him to continue. Countering the ruckus, PM Modi said that he had hoped for an 'atmosphere of enthusiasm' given that so many new Ministers from the Dalit and tribal community were joining the House.

"I was thinking that there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the House today, because our women MPs have become ministers in large numbers, our Dalit brothers have become ministers in large numbers, our tribal companions have become ministers in large numbers. Everyone should be happy about this," said PM Modi.

Slamming the Opposition for their sloganeering, PM Modi said, "Coming from farmer families, MPs coming from rural environment have become ministers in large numbers, it should have been a pleasure to welcome them. But perhaps the women of the country, tribals, OBCs, sons of farmers became ministers, some people do not like this thing, so they do not even allow them to be introduced."

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also lashed out at the Opposition condemning them for dragging the 'dignity' of the parliament through their disruption. PM Modi's new Cabinet has been hailed for its diversified representation and features 27 OBCs, 8 STs, 12 SC Ministers and 11 women ministers. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age of the cabinet to 58. In terms of experience and qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, and 39 former MLAs.

I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural & rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers: PM introduces his new Ministers, in LS

Monsoon session commences

The monsoon session of the parliament commenced on July 19, Monday. The session which comes after the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 will be held with 19 days of business till August 13. Ahead of the discussions, PM Modi had addressed the media and had made it clear that the government is ready to answer all the 'tough' questions. He had also encouraged MPs to respond in a peaceful manner.

PM Modi said, "The pandemic has engulfed the world and humankind. That's why we want that there should be a constructive debate regarding the pandemic in Parliament. It should be discussed on priority. We hope to get suggestions from honourable MPs so that there can be innovation in the fight against the pandemic. Shortcomings can be addressed. And everyone can move ahead together."