Monsoon Session: PM Modi Seeks Constructive Suggestions From MPs; Ready For COVID Debate

Speaking to the media before the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, PM Modi made it clear that the government is ready to answer all questions. The opposition is likely to raise a slew of issues in both Houses including the farm laws, rise in fuel prices, COVID-19 management, Rafale deal, unemployment, and the Pegasus Project report. While encouraging MPs to ask the toughest questions, he requested them to allow the government to respond in a peaceful atmosphere. Weighing in on the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM expressed willingness to embrace suggestions.

PM Modi remarked, "The pandemic has engulfed the world and humankind. That's why we want that there should be a constructive debate regarding the pandemic in Parliament. It should be discussed on priority. We hope to get suggestions from honourable MPs so that there can be innovation in the fight against the pandemic. Shortcomings can be addressed. And everyone can move ahead together."

"I have urged all the floor leaders that if they can spare time tomorrow evening, I want to give them detailed information regarding the pandemic. We desire a discussion in the House. I am meeting CMs regularly and discussion is taking place in different forums," he added.

Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. This time, the Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

