Monsoon Session: TMC MPs Cycle To Parliament In A Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

Ahead of Monsoon Session, on Monday, July 19, several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to Parliament in protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities. Despite the rain, the MPs chose to cycle to highlight the difficulties of the general public as the fuel prices in India have been on the rise since May.

#WATCH | Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/4NE72QhNjp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Speaking on the struggles of cycling in rain, one of the TMC MPs, said, "We are stopped here despite the rain to make way for the Prime Minister towards the Parliament. A few seconds back other vehicles were allowed but now we are being stopped".

He added, "This is the strategy of PM and Home Minister Amit Shah to stop the voice of opposition. But, we won't give up and protest against fuel price hike as we pedal to the Parliament".

The opposition including Congress has filed issues on which notices have been given. Some of the issues include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, a decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.

Fuel price hike in India

On Sunday, July 18, petrol and diesel price remained stable in all major cities across the country. The prices remained the same after a hike was observed on July 17 by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). The petrol prices in Delhi remained at Rs. 101.84 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 89.87 per litre. Accordingly, the petrol price per litre in Mumbai stood at Rs. 107.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.45 per litre.

On July 1, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the historic fuel price hike issue across states and had said that the issue was multi-layered. She stated that fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and other freight charges. The government had also claimed that the petrol price hike in the country is directly linked to the fuel prices in the international market and also the economic fluctuations caused by the ongoing pandemic.