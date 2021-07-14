Monsoon Session: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Calls For All-party Meeting On July 18

Ahead of the monsoon session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday called for an all-party meeting. The meeting has been called by Pralhad Joshi at 11 am on July 18, a day before the session commences in the parliament. The monsoon session this year will be held from July 19 to August 13.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 18. pic.twitter.com/MBZI5M7uET — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Monsoon session in parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday announced the official dates and rules for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Members and media who have not undergone COVID-19 vaccination have been asked to undergo testing. In this year's monsoon session, RT-PCR tests have not been made mandatory. The timings of the monsoon session would be from 11 AM to 6 PM.

"The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13. Will have 19 business days. All members and media will be allowed in accordance with COVID rules. RTPCR test is not mandatory. We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test. The timings of the session will be from 11 am to 6 pm for both Houses," said the Lok Sabha speaker.

The Centre has listed 23 bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming session, the Lok Sabha secretariat has revealed. This includes 3 bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda. After the hampering of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in the parliament due to COVID-19 in 2020, 19 business days have been given to the Houses to deliberate on bills of importance this year.