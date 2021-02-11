Months After GHMC Polls, TRS Neta G Vijayalaxmi Hyderabad Mayor As Owaisi Plays Queenmaker

Nearly two months after the GHMC polls, TRS emerged victorious in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayoral polls on Thursday as Banjara Hills Corporator Gadwal Vijaylakshmi was elected mayor. The TRS Corporator was elected as mayor and Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy was named Deputy Mayor after beating BJP-backed candidate Radha Reddy while the AIMIM did not contest for the mayor post and voted in support of the TRS candidates. A powerless Congress, meanwhile, walked out of the mayoral polls. The voting took place by show of hands.

BJP makes big gains in GHMC polls

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, it was a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls. In contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM won the same number of wards (44) as the 2016 GHMC polls with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time.

In this election, TRS contested in all 150 wards, BJP in 149, Congress in 146, TDP in 106 and AIMIM in 51. As no party had secured a clear majority in the GHMC, there was speculation about TRS seeking AIMIM's support. However, both TRS working president KT Rama Rao and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi refused to comment on this possibility.

Owaisi's party offered Deputy Mayor's seat; seemingly refused

Owaisi has now congratulated the new GHMC Mayor on her win and also thanked the TRS for offering his party the Deputy Mayor's seat, which has nonetheless been occupied by TRS corporator Mothe Sri Latha. Owaisi hasn't specified why he rejected the offer.

Congratulations to the newly elected Mayor & Deputy Mayor of GHMC. Hope that, under their leadership, Hyderabad will be taken to new heights and public works will be actively taken up in areas that need them the most, including Old City of Hyderabad. [1/2] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 11, 2021

I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty & financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post. [2/2] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 11, 2021

In a departure from its usual low profile in Hyderabad, BJP went all guns blazing in the GHMC poll campaign. This came in the wake of the party's victory in 4 Telangana Lok Sabha seats and the Dubbak Assembly constituency. Post the NDA's success in Bihar, BJP named its General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as its in-charge of the GHMC polls. Moreover, key BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya played a crucial role in the election campaign.

