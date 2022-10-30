Moosewala’s Father Unhappy With Probe, Threatens To Leave Country If Justice Not Delivered

Months after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, his father on Sunday alleged that his son’s killing was a planned murder while the police were trying to show it as a gang war incident.

The comments of Moosewala’s father came after the NIA on October 18 conducted raids at multiple locations across states, including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, to dismantle the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

The singer turned politician's father Balkaur Singh also stated that he had sought time from the Director General of Police (DGP) to inform him about his concerns. He further threatened that if the case does not proceed in the right direction in the coming month, then he would withdraw his complaint and leave the country.

“My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR and will leave the country,” Moosewala’s father was quoted as saying by ANI.

Notably, Moosewala’s father has time and again expressed his discontent over the pace of the ongoing probe in his son’s murder case.

Moosewala's father receives death threat

In September, Moosewala's father received an email threatening to kill him if he continued to comment against the arrested gangsters. The police later informed that the accused had sent the threat mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account, which he had created under the name Lawrence Bishnoi.

"A threat e-mail was received by Sidhu Moosewala's father. We took immediate action and arrested the accused from Delhi. He had sent the threat e-mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account," said Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala, was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was reduced by the AAP-led Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. The singer died following the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Notably, the assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341, and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. As many as 24 accused have been named in the chargesheet filed in connection with the case. A number of arrests have been made in the case since then.