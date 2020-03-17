'More Congress MLAs' Resignations In Line': Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday opined that more Congress MLAs would resign in the coming days. He also said that all those who wanted to join BJP are welcome. While speaking to the media after the house proceedings of the Gujarat state assembly, he said that he has heard about the possibility of more Congress MLAs tendering resignations.

He alleged that the internal groupism within the Congress party has led to the dejection of MLAs who seemed to have made up their mind to part ways with the party. He added that Congress can take their MLAs anywhere they want but it will not stop the MLAs from quitting the party.

Trouble mounts for Congress

With the Rajya Sabha elections are nearing, five Congress MLAs have resigned from the party till Sunday. Confirming the same in the assembly, the Speaker stated that Mangal Gamit, JV Kakadiya, Soma Patel, Pravin Maru, and Pradyumnsinh Jadeja have tendered their resignations.

While the Congress has blamed BJP of poaching Congress MLAs, the BJP has maintained that Congress in Gujarat is facing an internal revolt. BJP leader and MP from Ahmedabad Kirit Premjibhai Solanki said that the grand old party has 'no future' left. Reports also suggest that the Congress is mulling over sending its MLAs out of the state fearing horse-trading by BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

'Lack of strong leadership' in Congress

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki stated that the MLAs were also leaving the party because there was a lack of 'strong leadership' within it. He contrasted it with the leadership of the BJP stating that the MLAs were attracted to 'strong leadership', within the BJP. "There is no future of Congress while BJP has a bright future," Solanki said.

The Premji also added that the Congress might face the same situation in Gujarat as it did in Madhya Pradesh in which the 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party last week.

