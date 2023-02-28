More MLAs, MLCs To Desert Uddhav Thackeray? Eknath Shinde Camp Leader Makes Big Claim

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might receive another big blow as several MLAs and MLCs are likely to desert him. Speaking to Republic TV, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale revealed that several such members currently in the Uddhav faction, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are in touch with CM Eknath Shinde. This comes after the Shinde group wrote a letter to the state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe seeking the appointment of a new Shiv Sena Whip in the upper house, taking over the post from Uddhav's MLC Anil Parab.

'The operation is underway': Shiv Sena leader

Gogawale, while speaking to Republic Media Network, said that the letter argues that the MLAs and MLCs on their side have been elected on the bow and arrow symbol, which now belongs to the Shinde faction after Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision. He said those who were elected under the bow and arrow symbol are together whereas those with UBT's flaming torch symbol are on the other side.

"We are doing everything within the legal boundaries. That is why we got the Shiv Sena symbol," Gogawale said. When asked if certain UBT leaders are in touch with the Uddhav faction, he said, "yes there are, we will see what happens next. The operation is underway." Out of 55 Shiv Sena leaders, 40 sided with Shinde who went rogue last year due to ideological differences with Uddhav and that later was left with just 15.

Last week, Shinde was made the Shiv Sena chief at the National Executive meeting after the ECI granted the official symbol to his camp and recognised it as the real party. "A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken on them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee," Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant had said after the meeting.