More Shiv Sena MLAs Flock To Join Eknath Shinde's Camp As Uddhav Vacates CM Residence

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conceded defeat and said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post, following which he moved out from his official residence, four more Shiv Sena MLAs have joined rebel MLA Eknath Shinde in Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel, where the other MLAs are staying. Independent Chandrakant Nimba Patil is also set to join Shinde's camp.

Three Shiv Sena MLAs, namely Yogesh Kadam, Gopal Dalvi and Manjula Gavit have already arrived at the hotel, whereas, another Sena MLA, Mangesh Kudalkar, is leaving from Mumbai for Guwahati. Shinde currently has 36 MLAs with him, and needs only one more MLA to get exemption from anti-defection law.

Earlier, sources informed Republic that Eknath Shinde has turned down the offer of becoming the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra as his issue is not with the CM post but Sena's alliance with Congress and NCP. Later, the rebel minister tweeted that it is important for Shiv Sena to get out of the 'unnatural front' of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP for survival.

'Ready to resign as CM & Sena chief': Uddhav Thackeray

Hours ago, Uddhav Thackeray said that he is 'ready to resign' as Chief Minister. Delivering an emotional address via Facebook, the Maharashtra CM expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take responsibility for the CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit. You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena then why all this? I am not going to Raj Bhawan as I have COVID. I am ready to go and meet governor," the Maharashta CM added.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options, with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam.