Last Updated:

More Trouble For AAP As Vigilance Department Alleges Delhi School Scam Worth ₹1300 Crore

In more trouble for AAP ahead of the MCD polls, the Directorate of Vigilance submitted a report alleging a Delhi school scam to the tune of Rs.1300 crore.

Written By
Akhil Oka

Image: Twitter


In more trouble for AAP ahead of the MCD polls, the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) submitted a report alleging a Delhi school scam to the tune of Rs.1300 crore. The DoV submitted its report related to a complaint dated August 22, 2022, with regard to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report dated February 17, 2020, highlighting glaring irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. While the CVC sent the report to the DoV seeking its comments on the matter, the AAP government kept sitting over the report for two and a half years.

The matter was escalated in August this year as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a report from the Chief Secretary over this delay. In its report submitted to the Chief Secretary, the DoV stated that the "grave irregularities and corruption" in the construction of 2405 classrooms and in 193 schools prima facie hints towards a major scam. Moreover, it recommended a "detailed investigation by a specialized agency".

It also called for fixing the responsibility of the concerned officials of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the bungling of Rs.1300 crore. The report not only highlighted several procedural lapses but also underlined the role of private entities such as M/s Babbar and Babbar Associates. According to the DoV, the latter attended a crucial meeting on June 21, 2016, in the chamber of the then PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and influenced the Minister for post-tender changes done in the work contracts in the garb of "richer specifications" that resulted in additional financial implications of Rs.205.45 crore.

Jain is languishing in Tihar jail at present. The DoV report noted, "It is observed that extraconstitutional agencies/persons (like M/S Babbar and Babbar Associates) were running the administration and dictating the terms and conditions to the officers and the entire administration both at policy level as well as the execution level were implementing such directions of private persons in a place like the national capital of the country, which is not only against ToBR, 1993 and other rules, regulations and guidelines besides being a serious threat to security aspects. This kind of approach will lead to administrative anarchy and chaos". 

READ | BJP to perform street plays across MCD wards to 'expose' Kejriwal's AAP

Here is what the report flagged:

  • Tendering of high-value projects with an estimated cost of Rs.989.26 crore without preparation of detailed estimates and technical details for each school and without giving sufficient time to bidders for submission of bids
  • Creating financial liabilities for the Delhi government without taking administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions from the competent authority before undertaking works beyond sanctioned limits
  • Making payments over and above the tendered value to the contractors without taking administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions from the competent authority 
  • Duplication of work and double payments made to contractors for the same works in the name of Extra Ordinary Work on an indents basis and project basis
  • Works at higher rates vis-a-vis similar works undertaken under Upgradation Work/DSR rates
  • PWD has failed to explain how it acted on suggestions of M/s Babbar and Babbar Associates to make post-tender changes 
  • Works for an amount of Rs.42.5 crore in 5 schools were awarded to contractors without calling any open tender. This was to utilise the savings to undertake fresh works without an open tender
  • Construction of 1214 toilet blocks against the requirement of 116 toilet blocks thus resulting in extra expenditure of about Rs.37 crore
READ | Gujarat polls: BJP goes strong, Cong recedes, AAP makes impression in minds of students
READ | 'Power' politics: PM Modi targets AAP & Congress; says time to earn income from electricity not get it free
READ | AAP Delhi leader commits suicide at his residence; BJP claims 'he was denied ticket'
First Published:
COMMENT