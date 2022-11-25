More Trouble For AAP As Vigilance Department Alleges Delhi School Scam Worth ₹1300 Crore

In more trouble for AAP ahead of the MCD polls, the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) submitted a report alleging a Delhi school scam to the tune of Rs.1300 crore. The DoV submitted its report related to a complaint dated August 22, 2022, with regard to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report dated February 17, 2020, highlighting glaring irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. While the CVC sent the report to the DoV seeking its comments on the matter, the AAP government kept sitting over the report for two and a half years.

The matter was escalated in August this year as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a report from the Chief Secretary over this delay. In its report submitted to the Chief Secretary, the DoV stated that the "grave irregularities and corruption" in the construction of 2405 classrooms and in 193 schools prima facie hints towards a major scam. Moreover, it recommended a "detailed investigation by a specialized agency".

It also called for fixing the responsibility of the concerned officials of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the bungling of Rs.1300 crore. The report not only highlighted several procedural lapses but also underlined the role of private entities such as M/s Babbar and Babbar Associates. According to the DoV, the latter attended a crucial meeting on June 21, 2016, in the chamber of the then PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and influenced the Minister for post-tender changes done in the work contracts in the garb of "richer specifications" that resulted in additional financial implications of Rs.205.45 crore.

Jain is languishing in Tihar jail at present. The DoV report noted, "It is observed that extraconstitutional agencies/persons (like M/S Babbar and Babbar Associates) were running the administration and dictating the terms and conditions to the officers and the entire administration both at policy level as well as the execution level were implementing such directions of private persons in a place like the national capital of the country, which is not only against ToBR, 1993 and other rules, regulations and guidelines besides being a serious threat to security aspects. This kind of approach will lead to administrative anarchy and chaos".

Here is what the report flagged: