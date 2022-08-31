As the investigation in West Bengal's cattle smuggling case intensifies, the name of another TMC leader has now come under the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In this regard, the CBI while looking forward to making a major breakthrough in the case conducted massive searches and raided 62 properties across the State on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, raids are being carried out at multiple locations in West Bengal's Birbhum, Kolkata, Bolpur and other districts in the State. In the search 24 properties linked to Anubrata Mondal are under the CBI scanner and 26 more allegedly linked to the TMC leader's daughter are also being scanned. Sources have also revealed that CBI is currently grilling Anubrata Mondal's confidantes and while 62 properties are being raided and several individuals under CBI grip, 50 properties are said to be linked to the TMC leader's family.

As per the ground report from Birbhum district, while the CBI is searching premises linked to Anubrata Mondal's associates, a TMC councillor Bishwajyoti Banerjee has been also detained by the central agency following the searches carried out at his residence. Notably, the councillor who is from the same ward where the cattle smuggling market was operating is said to be a close aide of the arrested TMC strongman from Birbhum.

West Bengal | CBI search underway at the residence of a businessman, in Bolpur, Birbhum. He is a close aide of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.



The CBI has raided his residence over the suspicion of his involvement in diverting funds in the scam. In addition to that, raids are also being carried out at other locations including the CA of Anubrata Mondal.

Apart from that, the agency is also scrutinizing a long list of properties linked to Mondal in connection to the case. It is pertinent to note that these raids came just a day after the CBI interrogated the TMC leader at the jail who is said to have disclosed relevant facts about the case. The CBI is also suspecting the involvement of many other TMC leaders in the case.

CBI probes deep-rooted nexus of cattle smuggling in Bengal

Following the arrest of Anubrata Mondal a few weeks back, the CBI has been trying to trace the trail of money involved in the cattle smuggling case and has so far come to know that a huge amount of money was being collected from cattle traders in the name of "protection money" and then this money was being diverted to some of the confidants of Anuradha Mondal.

The role of Mondal's chartered accountant has also come under the scanner for involvement in the diversion of money.

Meanwhile, as far as the investigation is concerned, while the TMC leader, as well as his bodyguard, has been arrested by the CBI, a chart sheet has been also filed in the case. The agency is also probing the role of Mondal's daughter and the properties acquired by both of them.

