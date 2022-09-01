Anubrata Mondal Woes Don't End; To Appear In Court Over Mangalkot Violence Case

In fresh trouble for Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who is under the lens of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case and post-poll violence case, will appear before a court in Kolkata today, September 1, over his alleged involvement in Mangalkot violence of case of 2010.

Notably, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is in judicial custody in Asansol jail, and he will be taken to Kolkata wherein he will appear in front of the MP-MLA court in Bidhannagar, Kolkata. Mondal has been taken to the court over the allegation of leading the violence where several people were injured in 2010 in just before assembly elections in 2011.

It is significant to mention that after producing Mondal in the Kolkata court afternoon on Thursday, the TMC leader will again be taken back to the Asansol jail where the CBI will question him in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Cattle smuggling case & post-poll violence

TMC leader Anubrata Mondol, known to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was arrested by the CBI on August 11 after he skipped 10 summons of the central agency in the cattle smuggling case. On the same day, he was sent to CBI's custody for 10 days till August 20, which was later extended till August 24.

Mondal on August 20, appealed for bail citing 'poor health', but the CBI counsel objected to his plea describing him as a very powerful and highly influential person. If granted bail, he could influence witnesses and meddle with evidence, the central agency said. Notably, on August 24, Mondal was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

It is pertinent to mention that following the arrest of Anubrata Mondal, the CBI has been trying to trace the trail of money involved in the cattle smuggling case and has so far come to know that a huge amount of money was being collected from cattle traders in the name of "protection money" and then this money was being diverted to some of the confidants of Anuradha Mondal.

In addition to this scam, Mondal is also under the central agency's lens for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal post-poll violence that happened immediately after the 2021 state assembly election following the victory of CM Mamata Banerjee in the polls. Notably, several people died, many were injured and families were displaced in the aftermath of Mamata's victory in the 2021 assembly election.