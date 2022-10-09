More Trouble For Uddhav Camp? Mumbai Police Files FIR Over 'false' Shiv Sena Affidavits

In more trouble for the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR over false affidavits prepared for submission to the Election Commission of India. The FIR lodged at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station on Saturday invoked IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (punishment for forgery) against unknown persons. However, former Thane Mayor and Eknath Shinde group leader Naresh Mhaske asserted that the police seized these fake affidavits allegedly created by the Thackeray camp in their desperation to prove its strength before the EC.

Naresh Mhaske claimed, "Mumbai Police's Nirmal Nagar Police Station has seized 4682 false affidavits. Fake rubber stamps were found. Why did the remaining Sena have to face such a situation? It is my allegation that these false affidavits have been prepared to submit to the Election Commission. I feel sad that the hard work put in by honourable Balasaheb Thackeray and thousands of Shiv Sainiks to build Shiv Sena, but they have lost Shiv Sena's name for getting the seat of power". He also demanded a probe into the affidavits which have already been submitted by the Thackeray faction.

EC freezes Shiv Sena's symbol

On July 19, Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 office-bearers and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

It asserted that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be filed before the poll body in at least 4 weeks. But the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the by-election is free of confusion and contradiction. "Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the order which will be applicable till the final determination of the dispute.