'More Will Return, But Not If They Spoke Ill,' Says Mamata As TMC Fires 'Didi O Didi' Dare

After senior political leader Mukul Roy, who happened to be Bharatiya Janata Party's first major import from the TMC, made a return to the Trinamool on Friday saying that he could not 'survive' in the saffron party, party supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted that there were many others on their way back. She, however, made it clear that those who jumped ship for 'BJP's money', and spoke ill of the Trinamool or tried to damage the reputation of the party, will not be accepted anymore.

Addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee asserted that Mukul Roy never spoke ill about the party and was always gentle. "Only gentle people who want to come back to TMC will be accepted," she said and went on to make it clear that people who spread bitterness will not be accommodated in the party. Explaining her point, she added, "Those who betrayed the party right before the elections for money and spoke ill about it and spread bitterness, they will not get a space in the party anymore."

The TMC through its official Twitter handle reshared a post of one of its Members of Parliament Shukhandu Shekhar Ray. In the post, he had asserted that the BJP is destined to 'fall like a house of cards' in Bengal very shortly. Calling today's development a beginning to the end, he wrote, "Shall be difficult to count the numbers of camp deserters." All in praise of CM Banerjee, he added, "Come and call again Didi O Didi... And get again a good rebuff...BHAI."

When asked about the Tweet, CM Mamata exuded full confidence and said, "Yes, this is destined to happen."

The 'ship jumping trend' in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

The 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections saw a trend like never before. The trend involved TMC leaders first reflecting dissatisfaction towards the party either due to differences with the party, being denied a ticket, or due to the belief that their future lies with the BJP, not TMC, and invoking rumours. Then, moving forward to realize the rumours by joining the BJP in the next rally of the saffron party. Following this trend, as many as 34 TMC leaders jumped ships, which included the closest of allies of Banerjee, like Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy. Out of the 34 leaders, who jumped ships, only 13 got tickets.

However, barring Adhikari, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat.

