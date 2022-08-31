More Woe For Kejriwal: NIOS Fact-checks Delhi CM's 'India's 1st Virtual School' Claim

With regard to reports about India's first virtual school being launched today, August 31, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) debunked the claim and informed that the first virtual school of the country had already been launched by the NIOS in August last year.

With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by NIOS in August 2021

It is to be noted that shortly after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal claimed on August 31 to be launching India's first-ever virtual school, Kanchan Gupta who is a Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, busted his claim and called it a brazen lie.

As per a media report cited by Kanchan Gupta, the virtual school set to be launched in the capital will not be India's first ever, as that feat belongs to a school from Dehradun that was launched two years ago in 2020.

The fully virtual school in the capital of Uttarakhand that runs classes from kindergarten to grade 12, was inaugurated by the former Chief Minister of State Trivendra Singh Ravat during his tenure as CM, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Open Schooling also countered Kejriwal and said that the first virtual school was launched last year by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Arvind Kejriwal claims to launch India's first virtual school

On Wednesday, August 31 via a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a virtual school in the National Capital and also claimed it to be the first of its kind in the country.

The CM, while completely avoiding the topic of the Schoolgate allegations against the AAP govt, said, "Today a big revolution is beginning in the field of education. There are many children who cannot go to school due to several issues. Also, many parents do not want their daughters to receive an education and thus they don't want to send them out. Today the first virtual school of the country started in Delhi."

Kejriwal also made sure to shed light on the achievements of his party, the AAP, in the field of education. He spoke about several initiatives the govt has taken to bring underprivileged children to school, improvements in school infrastructure and among other aspects introduced in the school curriculum.

He discussed the various initiatives the government has undertaken to enroll children from underprivileged backgrounds in school, as well as infrastructural changes brought about in schools, quality delivery of classes and methods of instruction among other achievements.