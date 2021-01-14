MoS Agriculture Slams 'tweet Expert' Rahul Gandhi For Misleading Farmers Over Agri Laws

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Thursday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party over politics on Centre's farm laws. Calling Rahul Gandhi as "the leader of tweets", Choudhary said that the Wayanad MP is only misleading the farmers.

'Rahul Gandhi can only tweet': MoS Agriculture

"Rahul Gandhi can only tweet. He has become an expert now in using technology. When their party was in power, they should have made these laws and we would not have seen these farmer unions protesting today. I want to say that these people are just escalating the whole situation (aag me ghee daal rahe hai) for their political gains and they have done that for 60 years. The whole country knows about Rahul Gandhi's thinking. I hope the unions see this and keep themselves away from the Comminists and the Congress," the Union Minister said.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that all four members of the committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over farmers' agitation against three farm laws, were in favour of the legislations, and asked how the protesters could expect justice from them.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala sought to know whether any government lawyer disclosed the credentials of the committee members before the court. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the farmers on January 15, when the next round of discussion between the agitators and the government is slated.

Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the formation of the committee. "Can justice be expected from people who have given their written support to the anti-agriculture laws? This struggle will continue till anti-farmer-worker laws are repealed. Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan," he tweeted.

क्या कृषि-विरोधी क़ानूनों का लिखित समर्थन करने वाले व्यक्तियों से न्याय की उम्मीद की जा सकती है?



ये संघर्ष किसान-मज़दूर विरोधी क़ानूनों के ख़त्म होने तक जारी रहेगा।



जय जवान, जय किसान! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday witnessed the popular bull-taming sport jallikattu at Avaniapuram in Madurai, with DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin joining him on the dais. Rahul Gandhi, who flew from Delhi to the southern city, was accompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal, TNCC chief KS Alagiri and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy at the jallikattu venue. Alagiri had earlier said Gandhi would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new cental farm laws across the country by witnessing the sport at Avaniapuram.

