The Opposition rose in unison against Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra 'Teni' on Monday, as he introduced the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident when Mishra's son Ashish allegedly mowed down four farmers, LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed Mishra. The Union MoS rebutted by saying that he had no case against him. The Bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha amid intense debate.

Ajay Mishra: 'No case against me'

"I would like to tell Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, I filed nomination for Lok Sabha in 2019. If there is even one case against me, if I have been to jail even for even one minute, I will resign from politics," said Mishra.

His son, Ashish, has gotten bail in the Lakhimpur violence from the Allahabad High Court.

Initiating the discussion on the Bill, Mishra said, "The current Identification of Prisoners Act was formed in 1920. It's been 102 yrs now. The Act provided for collection of only fingerprints & footprints".

Highlighting changing technology and criminality, he added, "That is why we have brought the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022. The Bill will not only help our investigation agencies but also increase prosecution. There is also a chance of an increase in conviction rate in courts through this".

Many Opposition MPs rebutted Mishra, claiming that the Bill violated human rights. "The Bill might do more harm. This bill is not in accordance with our constitutional provisions," said Chowdhury.

Similarly, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This Bill violates basic human rights," urging Lok Sabha to not allow its tabling. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari argued, "The Bill is a derogation of Article 20 sub article 3 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The bill is beyond the legislative competence of the House and against the fundamental rights of our citizens".

