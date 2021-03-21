MoS Anurag Thakur Extrapolates from Param Bir's Claims On Maharashtra HM; Raises Questions

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a probe over the 'Extortion' allegation levelled by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Union MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that given the serious allegations entailed, a "serious probe" should be conducted.

Anurag Thakur said, "If this is happening in Mumbai then you can imagine the level of corruption in Maharashtra. The level of corruption, COVID-19 cases, and crime are on the rise in the state. What is MVA doing? CM Uddhav Thackeray must come out and now speak about the action that he has taken." READ | Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh rejects Param Bir Singh’s charges, BJP demands probe

Home Minister refutes Param Bir Singh's allegations

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh tweeted that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case. Subsequent to this, Deshmukh has said he'll file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh and has demanded his suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'.

Furthermore, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Maharashtra Home Minister: 'Param Bir transferred due to lapses'

On Thursday, Deshmukh had said that Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred due to the lapses he and his office had done, including the Antilia bomb probe. Stating that the ex-Mumbai CP's office had damaged the reputation of Maharashtra police, which used to be compared to Scotland Yard, Deshmukh said 'some mistakes cannot be forgiven', in an interview with Marathi daily Lokmat. In Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues.

Sachin Vaze & Hiren's connection

Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 13 night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had produced CD-R call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiren, while Hiren's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. Amid this probe, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government.