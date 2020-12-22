MoS Anurag Thakur Reacts To DDC Results, Says J&K Wants To Write History Of 'New Kashmir' 

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Union MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday reacted to BJP's stellar performance in the DDC polls, calling it a bigger win for 'democracy.' "I think it's a win for democracy. The people of Jammu & Kashmir have not worked on the agenda of the Gupkar alliance who wanted to discuss with Pakistan, rather than participate in elections. The people of J&K participated in large numbers, made a historic decision," said Anurag Thakur.

Today 'Jamhuriat' has won

The Union Minister added that the results had been a 'slap' on the faces of those who tried to bank propagating 'fear' in the valley ahead of the polls adding that the PDP and the NC, who ruled the state for decades, had learnt their lesson this election. Not only has the BJP managed to emerge as the single-largest party in the DDC polls, but it has also, for the first time, made inroads into the Kashmir valley.

"This is a win of democracy and I am thankful to them for giving us inroads in Kashmir where people would ask us if BJP would field a candidate from there. Today we have won 3 seats with 40 percent vote share and in Jammu, we have done extremely well. Apart from BJP doing well, today Jamhuriat has won, democracy has won. It is a slap on the faces of those who tried to create fear in the UT," said Anurag Thakur.

J&K wants to write history of 'New Kashmir'

The leader added that the people of J&K now wanted to move towards development and step away from the shadow of separatists and others who had just handed them 'stones and guns.'

"Look at PDP, they won't have people to contest the next elections. Same with NC, their performance has been very very bad. They said there will be terrorist attacks, let us talk to Pakistan, mufti insulted the Tiranga. She does not know the power of Tiranga. 130 crore people are united for it. People have shown PDP it's place. We not only won 3 seats in the Kashmir valley but also did a campaign where Abdullah and Mufti family were shying away from. They told us our children have only been given stones or guns. Today Kashmiris want to go with nationalists, not separatists. They want to write the history of New Kashmir."

J&K DDC Election Results

The fate of nearly 4,200 candidates for 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir is currently under question as the counting of votes continues in the Union Territory. As per the latest confirmed numbers, the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party winning 65 seats. Meanwhile, amongst the parties allied under the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), J&K NC is leading in 53 seats, PDP in 25, CPI(M) in 5, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference in 6, the Indian National Congress in 20 seats and the JKPM in 3. Apart from the PAGD, the J&K Apni Party is leading in 10 and others including Independent candidates in 39+ seats.

