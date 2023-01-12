MoS Ashwini Choubey Slams Nitish Govt For Lathicharge On Farmers; ‘We’ll Not Keep Quiet’

Amid the ongoing protest in Bihar’s Buxar, Minister of State Ashwini Choubey on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, launching a brutal crackdown on the farmers of the state. Calling Bihar Chief Minister “Dhritarashtra Kumar”, Choubey stated that the government is being run by liars and if lathis are showered on farmers, they'll not keep quiet.

“It has been over 24 hours, videos of Buxar lathi-charge incident went viral yet uncle Dhritarashtra Kumar and his nephew say they don't know anything about the incident. They're liars. Why were false cases slapped on farmers? If lathis are showered on farmers, we'll not keep quiet,” MoS Ashwini Choubey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Launching an attack on the Bihar government, Choubey said, “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are saying that they don't know about the lathi-charge incident on farmers in Buxar. Then who's running the government in the state? A ghost or press? We'll not keep quiet until farmers get justice. Police personnel involved in it should be sacked.”

The development came after angry farmers staged a protest on Thursday against the brutality of the state police which occurred on the intervening night of January 10 and 11 when police officials forcibly entered the houses of farmers and trashed them while they were asleep.

Farmers stage protest against police brutality

The protests took place after several police personnel barged into the houses of farmers in Buxar and thrashed them after the farmers burnt a police van and vandalised several government vehicles. According to the reports, the policemen also assaulted the family members of the farmers who were demanding compensation for land acquisition.

The farmers are protesting against the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) power plant company and demanding a new rate of land acquisition for the project.

It is important to note that in 2013, a deal was made with the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) company that acquired the farmer's land according to rates of that year for the construction of a thermal power plant. Now the farmers are demanding the rates based on the year 2022.