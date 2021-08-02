MoS Defence Slams Opp'n Over Criticism Of Govt, Highlights Support For Centre's Policies

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Sunday said that the Opposition is trying to malign the image of the Central Government. Accusing the Opposition of engaging in unnecessary criticism of the government, Ajay Bhatt claimed that the entire world is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s policies. The minister went on to include the abrogation of Article 370, 35 A and the country’s counterterrorism measures are highly praised by the rest of the world.

MoS for Defence slams Opposition over 'constant' criticism

Further deliberating on his point, the Minister of State for Defence said that the Opposition has gotten into a habit of criticising the government's policies and actions. Bhatt noted the abrogation of Article 370, 35A, implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the surgical strikes launched as a reply to Pakistan's terrorist activities as achievements of the BJP-led Central Government. He went on to claim that, unlike the opposition, the rest of the world is praising the Modi government for its feats.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, "The government is doing so well. Whenever the Central government works towards removing the shortcomings of the previous governments, the Opposition does not like it, be it the abrogation of article 370, removal of 35 A, implementation of CAA or the launch of airstrikes and surgical strikes where our country's armed forces gave a befitting reply to some of the terrorist incidents carried out in our country."

"Despite all these achievements of the present government, the opposition is busy defaming the government, maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole world is praising the Government for its landmark decisions but our own people (Opposition) is busy with unnecessary criticism. But I really do not understand their motive behind this kind of behaviour. Maybe they have adopted a policy of 'hit and run' where they hit the government by way of unnecessary criticism and try to run away from their own responsibilities," the Union Minister added.

The minister also slammed the Opposition over their take on the Pegasus row. Responding to the ruckus created by them in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Bhatt said that such behaviour is 'not in the interest of democracy'.

"The Opposition is constantly creating a ruckus regarding the Pegasus issue and is not allowing the Parliament to function. The way the opposition is not allowing the Parliament to run is very painful. It is very sad for democracy. Pros and cons are always there, but the irresponsible behaviour of the Opposition is not in the interest of democracy at all," the minister said.

Minister ensures normalcy soon in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, while speaking on the Assam and Mizoram border dispute case, noted that the Centre is closely watching the situation. Bhatt said, "The government is aware of each and every development. It is closely monitoring the situation. Everything will be back to normal soon. It would be too early to comment much on this matter at this moment. But the government has an eye on the matter." Earlier on July 26, a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states broke out at the border areas resulting in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian, while injuring another 50 people.

IMAGE: PTI