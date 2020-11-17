MoS Finance Anurag Thakur Doubts Cong's Stance On Gupkar Alliance, Asks Gandhis To Clarify

On Tuesday, MoS Anurag Thakur- BJP's DDC election in-charge cast aspersions on Congress' stance that it was not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Highlighting the multiple centres of decision-making in the Congress party, he told Republic TV that Randeep Surjewala's statement was not enough to clear the air. Thakur called upon Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul to explain their Party's position with clarity.

The BJP leader hinted that Congress might have been forced to tie-up with the PAGD owing to its defeat in successive elections. Pointing out that NC president Farooq Abdullah sought help from China and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti disrespected the national flag, Thakur questioned the Congress party on whether it wanted to associate itself with such leaders. The District Development Council election will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

Doubting Congress' stance on its association with the PAGD, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur remarked, "In Congress, no one accepts Rahul Gandhi's leadership. No one knows who can take decisions in Congress. Who knows whether Surjewala's statement will be accepted? That's why Rahul and Sonia Gandhi must explain to the nation the compulsions for stitching this alliance."

He added, "The tie-up of Congress with the Gupkar gang raises a lot of questions. Is Congress’ ideology similar to that of the Gupkar gang? Or is Congress forced to ally with the Gupkar gang owing to its repeated electoral losses? Rahul and Sonia Gandhi should answer this question. When there is tension with China, what is the reason for Rahul Gandhi to bat for China?"

Thakur further said, "Is Congress with anti-national forces? Farooq Abdullah says that we should take China's help. Omar Abdullah is talking in the same language as Pakistan. Mehbooba Mufti has insulted the national flag. Will Congress go with such people?"

Confusion in Congress' stance

On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and state level differed over their political stance in J&K. All doubts were seemingly put to rest on November 15 when J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir declared that the PAGD constituents shall fight the DDC polls together.

However, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala not only ruled out his party being a part of the PAGD but also indirectly expressed disapproval of Abdullah and Mufti's controversial remarks. Subsequently, the J&K Congress chief made a U-turn on Tuesday. Mentioning that no state-level Congress leader had participated in the meetings of the PAGD until now, he said that his party would fight the election on its own symbol.

