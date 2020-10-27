MoS Finance Lambasts Param Bir's Witch Hunt Against Republic, Asserts No One Above Law

Hitting out at the Mumbai Police's ongoing witch hunt against Republic Media Network, Minister of State (MoS) Finance Anurag Thakur has strongly emphasized on media's freedom of expression and slammed Param Bir Singh for his repeated attempts to crush the truth. Thakur highlighted that the truth needs to reach the people and no one has the right to block it. He also cautioned the Mumbai Police Commissioner to operate within the law and not otherwise.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur said, "It is unfortunate. I feel that everyone has the freedom of expression in a democracy and even media has the right to convey the truth to the citizens. No matter if the person is a politician, minister or anyone else, the truth needs to reach the people. No one has the right to crush the truth."

Mumbai Police's witch hunt against Republic

So far, the Mumbai Police has questioned several members of the Republic Media Network for over 150 hours. On Tuesday, Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra was summoned and questioned for nearly two hours after which Republic's Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was summoned.

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo were questioned again on the story about Mumbai Police officers being unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources. This follows a series of attacks on the company in an unprecedented witch-hunt and brazen strike on press freedom with multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. On Friday, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, deploying a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

