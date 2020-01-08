The Debate
Interfaith Delegation Meets Kishan Reddy, Expresses 'utmost Faith In Govt Policies'

Politics

A delegation of interfaith leaders on Wednesday met MoS for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy in Delhi and extended their support to the government over CAA.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kishan

A delegation of interfaith leaders on Wednesday met Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy to express solidarity with the Central government amid violent protests and public unrest over the amended Citizenship Act in various states of India. 

MoS for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy also took to his official Twitter handle and informed of the same.

A press release by the government of India read, "The delegation members expressed solidarity with the government and faith in the policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation unanimously affirmed that the CAA concerns foreigners and no Indian, from whichever religion, caste, color or creed, has anything to fear."

READ | MoS G Kishan Reddy says 'Violence is not the solution' after anti CAA protests

The delegation had prominent spiritual gurus and social reformers from different faiths and sects, including Jain Acharya Dr. Lokeshji, Meditation guru Swami Deepankar, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, Sardar Sant Singh, Veer Chakra Awardee Col, TP Tyagi, Vineet Kumar, and Gautam.

"Highlighting the principles of Dharma and Ahimsa, the delegation affirmed their belief that the legislation has been passed on humanitarian grounds for those who fled from the three countries fearing persecution and had migrated to India for solace and safety," read the release.  

"The delegation said that India being a land of mutual acceptance and harmony; it is unacceptable that one protests against a decision that aims to alleviate the suffering of those uprooted families. The legislation is based on a perfect rationale and objective premise, the members reiterated," it further said.

READ | G Kishan Reddy backs CAA, assures security to the Muslim community

'Delegation spoke about the resilience of Indian democracy'- Government 

As per the sources of the government of India, the delegation spoke about the resilience of Indian democracy and how the resilience lies in the strength of our collectivism, the belief in non-violence, and acceptance and adherence to the principles of the constitution.

"They reiterated the fact that we all identify ourselves as Indians before anything else and it keeps us together. It is this faith and belief that will keep us together and strong in the face of the storm, let loose by forces that do not want to see us united and growing. They urged the people to guard themselves against misinformation meant to destabilize our foundations of mutual respect and acceptance," read the release. 

READ | Cong trying to mislead & divide people into communal lines: G Kishan Reddy on anti-CAA stir

READ |G Kishan Reddy accuses Opposition of promoting violence over CAA

(With inputs from ANI)

