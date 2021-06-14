MoS G Kishan Reddy On Facebook Taking Down Anti-India Posts; 'this Isn't The 1st Time'

Social network giant Facebook has taken down several posts from May 2020 which were trying to push anti-India propaganda through fake news. It has now been revealed that Pakistan was behind it who tried to spread hate against India through various social media platforms. After this major news break by the Republic Media Network, the Central Government has reacted to the development.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy reacted to the major exposé and said, "This is not the first time Pakistan has done something like this. They have always tried to spread fake news against India. Pakistan has been trying to destabilize the Indian democracy. Fake news should not be tolerated."

"People can criticize the government in a healthy way, but no one should create panic by spreading fake propaganda news," he added.

Pakistan Propaganda Exposed

Facebook has taken down targetted networks in May 2020 due to Co-ordinated Inauthentic behaviour (CIB). The CIB report accessed by Republic on Monday shows that the pages associated with AlphaPro, a Pakistan-based PR firm posted many anti-India posts posing as international news entities, criticizing India's COVID management, treatment of Muslims, Kashmir, and pro-Pakistan commentary. As per Alpha Pro's website Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army is listed as one of its clients.

The CIB report reads, "We removed 40 Facebook accounts, 25 Pages, six Groups and 28 Instagram accounts that originated in Pakistan and targeted primarily domestic audiences in Pakistan, in addition to also focusing on English, Arabic and Pashto-speaking audiences globally. We found this activity as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behaviour with some links to the network we removed in April 2019. We linked this latest operation to individuals associated with AlphaPro, a Pakistan-based PR firm".

"Some of these Pages posed as international news entities and frequently shared what appears to be original video content. This network appeared to be active across multiple internet services and posted about news and current events in the region, including the ongoing global pandemic; criticism of India and its treatment of Muslims, particularly in the Kashmir region; and also supportive commentary about Pakistan," it added.