MoS G Kishan Reddy Predicts 'more Will Join BJP In Telangana' Post Eatala Rajender Entry

Buoyed by the entry of Eatala Rajender into BJP on Monday, Union MoS G Kishan Reddy predicted that more prominent leaders will join the saffron party soon. The Huzurabad MLA who had announced his resignation from TRS and the Telangana Assembly on June 4 became a primary member of BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, Reddy, and other leaders. Along with Rajender, ex-TRS MP Ramesh Rathod, former TRS MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy and ex- Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Thula Uma also switched sides to the JP Nadda-led party.

Asserting that people want to fight against the rule of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, G Kishan Reddy revealed that the new joinings will take place in all 31 districts of the state. Addressing the media earlier, Rajender too made it clear that he will strive to increase BJP's footprint across Telangana and the rest of South India. In Telangana, BJP has made significant inroads by not only winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election but also securing victory in 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards.

People want to fight against the KCR family rule. The joining of former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender in BJP is just the beginning, there will be more joining. Rajender will visit all 31 districts where new joinings will be done: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (14.06.21) pic.twitter.com/eISO7FIPLS — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Eatala Rajender faces land-grabbing charges

A founder member of TRS, Rajender played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement. While he served as the state's Finance Minister during KCR's first term as the Chief Minister, he was allocated the Health Ministry in 2019. The trouble ensued when some farmers in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district levelled land-grabbing allegations against the Minister. The Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender's family, has been accused of encroaching on 66 acres of assigned land.

Moreover, the Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited allegedly constructed huge poultry shed, platforms and structures without obtaining non-agriculture land conversion proceedings as per the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Conversion Act, 2006. This reportedly caused a huge loss to the exchequer. Subsequently, KCR ordered an inquiry into the allegations by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Vigilance DGP Poornachander Rao and sacked Rajender from the Cabinet on May 2.

A day later, the state government formed a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations of land-grabbing charges. Since his fallout with TRS leaders, he was courted by several political parties in the state including Congress, BJP and Telangana Jana Samithi. On May 30, his wife Etela Jamuna countered the charge that the former Health Minister had illegally occupied the land of backward sections of the society.