MoS Home G Kishan Reddy Backs Farm Laws; Says Opposition Protesting For 'political Gain'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will take more steps in the interest of farmers and increase their income in the coming days. The protests against the three farm laws has been ongoing since the past few days.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the agricultural reforms, that were introduced by the ruling party in the recent parliamentary session, are in favor of the farmers.

"For the past 70 years, the farmers' condition in the country has worsened. India's 60 per cent of the population who are dependent on agriculture have been living in poverty and are unable to feed their families. To change this, the Modi government has taken various steps since BJP came to power. They introduced a crop insurance scheme and has made sure that urea for the crops and proper power supply for irrigation is provided to every farmer in the country," he said.



He further slammed the opposition for trying to "brainwash" farmers to raise their voice against the farm laws only for their "political gain".

"For the last six years, the BJP government has also made sure that farmers' produce gets proper price by continuously checking on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Opposition parties, for their political gain, have been opposing these farm laws and have been staging various protests against the BJP government as well as these farm laws. They have been trying to brainwash farmers to turn against these farm laws and it's happy to know that none of the farmers have fallen prey to them," he added.



Nation-wide protest against farm bills

Farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are protesting against the farm bills. Farmers in Punjab have also started a three-day rail blockade against the farm bills, squatting on tracks at many places. The farmer outfits have also decided to call an indefinite rail blockade from October 1. Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate and no gathering is allowed around the historic structure. This section prohibits the assembly of five or more people at a time. This decision was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi after a group of over 15-20 people from Punjab Youth Congress on September 28 set a tractor on fire at India Gate while protesting against the new agricultural reform bills.

