MoS Home Nithyanand Rai Blames Rahul Gandhi & Cong For Rumourmongering Over JNU Violence

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday addressed the media over the shocking acts of violence perpetrated at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, and hit out at Opposition parties.

The MoS for Home Affairs said that the BJP does not believe in disrupting peace in the society. "BJP believes in peace and development. BJP is working effortlessly towards the development and security of the nation. BJP does not believe in disrupting the peace and prosperity of India," he said.

Adding to his statement, he also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not being aware of the law and also called out the Congress party for spreading rumours. "Rahul Gandhi is not aware of the law and what it means. He does not have a mission. Congress does not have an ideology that is connected to development or the betterment of the people. They (Congress) are spreading rumours among the people and creating an atmosphere of violence."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called the incident of violence at JNU to be unfortunate and condemnable. The Railway Minister said, "I think its time that all of us, including the friends from the media, would show restraint both in reporting and sensationalizing these things. It is a very unfortunate incident. The Home Ministry has already ordered an inquiry. I am confident that once the facts come out, appropriate action will be taken into the matter."

Earlier on Sunday night, BJP's official Twitter handle had reacted to the violence on the JNU campus. Calling it to be an attempt by forces of anarchy, the party in its statement had stated that 'universities should remain places of learning and education.'

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also taken to her official Twitter handle and condemned the act of violence at JNU. In her tweet, she also wrote that the government wants universities to be a safe space for all students.

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 5, 2020

