MoS Home Rai Avers Terrorist Attacks Declined In J&K, Assures Safety For Kashmiri Pandits

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday responded to the questions raised by the opposition in Rajya Sabha over the safety of Kashmiri Pandits and terrorism in J&K. Rai, replying to the queries, asserted that the Centre has taken various stern measures to normalize the situation in the valley.

While speaking on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits, MoS Rai stated that the Central government has taken various measures for their rehabilitation in the valley which included robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at Nakas, deployment of Road Opening Parties at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack,

He stated that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015 (PMDP-2015), the Centre had approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley.

He added, "Construction of 1025 units has been completed and 1872 units are substantially complete and are at different stages of completion whereas work of remaining units has been taken up and is under progress".

Rai further stated that under the Prime Minister's Package, around 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided government jobs across different departments of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the official records, no more Kashmiri Pandits have reportedly migrated from the valley.

MoS Home also stated that the Union government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

"A total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported in 2021; 244 in 2020; 255 in 2019; and 417 in 2018. From August 5, 2019, to 9th July 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K. Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities. No Pilgrim has been killed during this period", he said.

It is pertinent to note that this year, the Kashmir Valley witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including police officials, teachers, and sarpanches, since January this year. Massive protests were carried out by the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir in view of escalated terrorist attacks on civilians.

