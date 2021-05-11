MoS Jitendra Singh Reacts To Nadda's Letter To Sonia; Says 'Cong Insulting Citizens'

Shortly after BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, MoS Jitendra Singh said that JP Nadda does not pen down anything without giving it a deep thought. This latest development came after the BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday in a letter to Sonia Gandhi accused Congress workers of weakening the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MoS Jitendra Singh reacts to JP Nadda's letter to Sonia Gandhi

Jitendra Singh said, "One can imagine the amount of pain he felt because of continuous misinformation and propaganda peddled by Sonia Gandhi and her colleagues. Whenever the government and the Prime Minister put in the effort, Congress has a tendency to mock the effort."

Remarking that it is strange that the vaccine was mocked, the MoS said that the Congress workers forget that they are not only mocking the government of India or PM Modi, but they are mocking their ow fellow citizens. He said, "It's strange that the vaccine was mocked. The vaccine does not belong to any party." This kind of prejudice should be thrown out," he added.

JP Nadda writes Sonia Gandhi

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, BJP chief JP Nadda accused her party of weakening the fight against COVID-19. Maintaining that PM Modi is working closely with all CMs to defeat the novel coronavirus, he elaborated on the Centre's efforts, "Priority areas are augmenting medical capacities and ensuring adequate facilities to those suffering. Efforts are underway to ensure all parts are equipped with adequate medicines and other materials required to combat COVID-19".

He claimed that the top echelons of the Congress party including Chief Ministers were misleading people, creating false panic and contradicting their previous stances based on political consideration. Nadda stressed, "While there are certainly a few members of your party who (like several other selfless citizens) are doing commendable work in helping people, their hard work gets eclipsed by the consistent negativity spread by the more senior members of the party". Citing the initial apprehensions of Congress leaders regarding COVAXIN, the BJP president alleged that this led to vaccine hesitancy.

Countering Congress Working Committee's charge that the Centre had abdicated its responsibility on inoculation, he recalled topmost leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had themselves pushed for "decentralization of vaccination". Maintaining that the Centre continues to provide 50% of the total vaccines free of cost, he challenged the Congress governments in various states to provide vaccines for free. Moreover, he lamented that ventilators sent through the PM CARES fund were lying unused in some states.

COVID tally in India

The attacks and counter-attacks come at a time India is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,29,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517 and the death toll to 2,49,992, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 per cent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.75 per cent. The active cases have increased to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections.

(Image: ANI, PTI)