MoS Jitendra Singh Refutes Claims Of Telangana CM KCR Being Snubbed From PM Modi's Events

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday refuted 'media reports' wherein Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao claimed that Prime Minister's Office sent a message that CM K Chandrashekar Rao should not be a part of PM Modi’s programs when the latter visits Hyderabad. Singh was referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad back in February this year. However, the Union Minister denied any such message being sent by the PMO.

"This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO," tweeted Jitendra Singh

Singh further added that contrary to the claims, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was expected to attend the Prime Minister's events that took place on February 5 during the latter's visit to the state. Dismissing the claims, Singh asserted that it was Rao's office which informed the PMO that the former was not feeling well, thereby implying that he will not be attending.

Earlier in February, BJP MLA T Raja Singh took a jibe at Telangana CM KCR for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in Hyderabad. He further added that CM Rao was scared of PM Modi and fell ill and hence did not receive the Prime Minister, who was on a one-day visit to Hyderabad to unveil the 216 feet tall statue of Saint Ramanujacharya.

"KCR had challenged our PM by holding a press meet a few days back. As a BJP MLA, I had given him a challenge, Modi Ji is coming to Hyderabad you can ask direct questions. Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad but Telangana CM fell ill. So you understand when tiger roars, people get scared," the BJP leader had said back then.

PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad

During his visit to Hyderabad in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality,' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. The 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad has been dedicated to the nation. The Prime Minister also performed Vedic rituals and offered prayers at 'Yagyashala' in Shamshabad. Moreover, he had also taken a tour of the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the 'Statue of Equality.'