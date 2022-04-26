MoS Jitendra Singh Says 'BJP Did Development Work; Is 24x7 Ready For Elections In J&K'

Union Minister of State PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that lots of developmental work had been done in Jammu and Kashmir since NDA came to power. He also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ready for elections whenever it takes place.

"More development has taken place in the 7-8 years in comparison with last 70 years. Several national projects have reached Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government also revived projects that were stopped for so and so reasons...PM Modi also celebrated his first Diwali as Prime Minister in J&K," Singh said.

On elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister said, "The polls will be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Earlier people used to use ECI for their welfare. We never interfere in Election Commission's work. BJP is a 24x7 party. We are ready for the elections anytime."

PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 20,000 cr in Jammu

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled several developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crores. He laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadi Kendras, in Samba.

"With the inauguration of a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, the Samba District is moving towards becoming the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral. The people of Palli have demonstrated what 'Sabka prayas' can do," he said.

PM Modi also launched the 'Amrit Sarovar Mission' which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 waterbodies in each district of the country. He also inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, which has been built at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore.