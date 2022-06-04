MoS Jitendra Singh Says 'Indians Regained Confidence Of Self-identity Under PM Modi Rule'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight-year tenure, Indians, both living within the country as well as abroad have regained their confidence in self-identity. He added that prior to 2014 there was an atmosphere of desperation and hopelessness. Union Minister made this remark on the first day of his two-day Uttarakhand visit while addressing "Labharthi Sammelan" that was organised in Dehradun.

"There was an atmosphere of desperation, pessimism, and hopelessness among average Indians and the Indian youth living abroad sometimes even felt hesitant to reveal their identity prior to 2014, but after the arrival of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, India and Indians began to be looked up with respect and esteem," he said.

Singh added that the idea behind all the schemes introduced by the Union Government focuses on the betterment of the poorest in the society. He added that the schemes provided by the Centre in the last 8 years like houses, electricity connections, piped water, and gas connections have not only resulted in financial upliftment but also played a crucial role in the social progress.

The senior BJP leader further claimed that India's all-round development has resulted in respect and recognition of the country's potential across the world. Those Indians living in abroad while claiming their heritage hold their heads up high.

While concluding Union Minister stated that, "We are witnessing the emergence of a new modus operandi and a new culture in the Indian polity in the last eight years under PM Modi's leadership."

8 Years of PM Modi-led BJP government

On May 30, PM Modi-led government completed eight years in power, the BJP launched a digital campaign on NaMo App for ‘8 years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan’. Speaking about the new digital campaign, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "The last 8 years have been of fulfilling people's aspirations. During this our resolution has been - Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare. With the 'Vikas Yatra' section of the NaMo App, you will experience this complete journey of progress."

The saffron party held a press briefing which had in attendance BJP's top brass comprising its National President JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur, a brief was given on the achievement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in various fields since they came to power in May 2014 by registering a monumental victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, JP Nadda said, "The country is also celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence today and today, the country is also celebrating 8 years of Modi government - service, good governance and poor welfare. Service, good governance and poor welfare, this is the way of working for the Modi government, it is the soul of the PM Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics, and also, the culture of government in India."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)