MoS Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba Mufti For Giving Communal Twist To Rahul Bhat's Murder

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly giving a communal twist to Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's killing.

"The biggest question is for those politicians who give several statements on killing but never mentioned Pakistan or any terrorist organisation. Those who are hesitant to mention terrorists and give a message of society to come together means that are cheating on people...I believe that this is the last phase of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti gives communal twist to Rahul Bhat's killing

In a video message, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday alleged a communal twist in Bhat's killing and attacked the Centre. Giving a communal angle to the terror killing, Mufti accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a communal divide in the country over such incidents.

"While the central government is playing a game of pitting Hindus against Muslims to hide its failures and presenting them as the biggest enemies of each other, Jammu and Kashmir is the only state where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists are living together as one," Mufti said.

"So, it is the duty of all people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand together with those who live among us -- be it Kashmiri Pandits or Sikh brothers, like the way we had protected their lives and properties in 1947 when Gandhiji also had seen a ray of hope from Kashmir at that time," she added.

Mufti also urged the people to uphold Jammu and Kashmir's legacy of brotherhood and unity. "We have to stand with our minorities, and so, I appeal to all the people to strongly advocate Hindu-Muslim brotherhood across all the mosques on the occasion of Friday congregational prayers.

"We need to give a message to the whole country of J-K's brotherhood and its history that we are a secular state and a united people so that the government does not get a chance to defame Muslims," Mufti said.