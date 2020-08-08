MoS Kailash Choudhary Tests Positive For COVID-19, Issues Statement

Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter, Choudhary in a series of tweets revealed that he has fever and minor breathing difficulties shortly after which he got himself tested for Coronavirus, the results of which came positive.

Choudhary requested everyone who had come in contact with him to immediately isolate themselves from their families and get tested. He also said that he had shifted to a hospital and was under the supervision of doctors. "Last night I started showing symptoms of Coronavirus and my health report has come positive. Please all the friends who came in contact with me in the last few days keep a distance from your families and get your health tested. Thank you to all the well-wishers who inquired about my health," he tweeted.

Regarding his current health status, the MoS said, "I have fever with a little difficulty in breathing. I am receiving health care under the supervision of doctors in the hospital. I request all of you not to worry. You can call in case of urgent work."

बीती रात शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मेरे स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के तहत कोरोना पॉज़िटिव की रिपोर्ट आई है। कृपया बीते कुछ दिनों में मुझसे सम्पर्क में आए सभी मित्रगण अपने परिजनों से दूरी बनाए रखें एवं अपना स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कराएं। मेरे स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी लेने वाले सभी शुभचिंतकों का आभार। — Kailash Choudhary (@KailashBaytu) August 8, 2020

सांस लेने में थोड़ी तकलीफ के साथ बुखार है। मैं अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहा हूँ। आप सभी से निवेदन है कि परेशान न हो। अत्यंत आवश्यक कार्य होने पर आप फोन कर सकते हैं। — Kailash Choudhary (@KailashBaytu) August 8, 2020

This comes after a series of Union Ministers and leaders tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak tested positive for COVID. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa have also tested positive for novel Coronavirus. In the most recent recovery, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan successfully recovered from the disease and got discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu hospital.

