MoS Kaushal Kishore Hits Out At Akhilesh Yadav, Says SP Trying To 'strengthen Casteism'

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, accusing his party of wanting "to strengthen casteism."

Kishore said that true socialists who follow Dr Ram Manohar Lohia will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not the Samajwadi Party. “Those who are true Samajwadis (socialists) and followers of Dr Ram Manhor Lohia ji will stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party and not Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav ji’s statement hints that the Samajwadi party now wants to strengthen casteism,” Kishore said.

'They did nothing but pushed the poor towards poverty'

Kishore said that the BJP works for the empowerment of the poor and underprivileged, adding that the BJP government has realised Dr BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia's objective of upliftment of the poor and removal of social-economic exploitation. The MoS said, “SP was in power four times in Uttar Pradesh. They did nothing but pushed the poor towards poverty. In Uttar Pradesh, people did not have basic amenities like houses, hospitals, etc. It is the BJP government that brought development.”

Akhilesh Yadav says socialists need to take a pledge to save country

After expressing Independence Day greetings on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that there is a need to consider whether the determination of India's greatest leaders who brought the country freedom has been realised or not. According to Yadav, there are individuals of many castes and languages in the country, and attempts are being made to erase India's identity. “To save it, the socialists will have to take a pledge,” he said, alleging that certain people want the country divided.

War of words between BJP and SP as UP prepares for 2022 polls

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held next year. Last week, Yadav put up a tweet in regard to the election in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "It is heard that the BJP, which cultivates things, will hold a 'Kisan Sammelan' in UP. When the time for Annadata to become a voter came near, the BJP remembered the farmers. Farmers are not going to fall under the guise of BJP workers. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP.” He has posted several other tweets targeting the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/ PTI)