MoS Kaushal Kishore Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Work In UP; Dismisses Oppn's Criticism

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore hits back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government. He said that the UP government has done commendable work in the state by imposing strict law and order while handling the COVID-19 situation effectively. Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked PM Modi when he was applauding the UP Government's effort. She said, "very well knows what is going on in Uttar Pradesh.”

MoS Kaushal Kishore addresses media

Kaushal Kishore on Thursday while addressing the media said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right that Yogi Adityanath has worked hard to maintain the law and order in the state. Mafias and goals are either in jail or have left the state. The people in Uttar Pradesh, especially women and girls are safe. The CM's efforts to maintain the law and order are unparalleled.

He made his comment in response to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s remarks on the situation in Uttar Pradesh. He also highlighted that whether it is the case of Unnao or Hathras, the SIT has done a thorough investigation and the government acted promptly when such incidents happen.

He also commented on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on the proposed population control bill. He said, "If the population will increase, the resources will be raised which will increase poverty. The crime rate also goes up. The act is important as it will help in the progress of the country."

Further, he took a dig at President Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Arshad Madani and Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly advocating terrorists who were arrested in Uttar Pradesh. "The arrest of terrorists in Uttar Pradesh is a matter of investigation. I do not want to comment on what Owaisi or Madani said. They too should not say anything in the regard till the matter is under investigation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Uttar Pradesh government

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the handling of COVID-19 condition and also for bringing the 'mafia raj and terrorism under control. He further emphasised that the state is now under a rule of law with Adityanath and criminals cannot hide anymore from the law.

(Source: ANI)