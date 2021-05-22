MoS Kishan Reddy Asks Telangana Govt To Resume COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Amid Second Wave

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India G Kishan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Telangana government to resume the COVID-19 vaccination drive that has been put to a halt for the last week.

Reddy, while inaugurating the food distribution program to the needy by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha told ANI, "I appeal to the Telangana State Government to restart the Vaccination drive that has been put to a halt for the last one week, while the State has nearly 6 lakh doses of vaccine in its hands."

"Help those who are unable to feed themselves": JP Nadda

He further appealed to the government to at least vaccinate the people who are eligible for the second dose. In order to help the poor and needy people during the lockdown, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that BJP National President JP Nadda has given a call to the party workers across the country to come forward and help those who are unable to feed themselves.

He further added that BJP party workers and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Hyderabad are serving cooked meals to the poor and needy people. Pertaining to this, he urged the NGOs to come forward and help the government in feeding the poor.

Reddy said the Telangana government has received about 1,400 ventilators so far from the Central government. He further said that in the post-independence stage until eight months earlier, there were only 1800 to 2000 ventilators across the nation in government hospitals. The minister said that nearly about 51,000 ventilators have been granted to government hospitals in the last eight months.

G Kishan Reddy also assured that the Centre will meet the State government's ventilators requirements. Regarding the black fungus infections, Reddy ascertained the Central Government is taking necessary measures and in an endeavour to import medicines from abroad.

Grim COVID-19 situation

Telangana on Friday recorded as many as 3,464 fresh COVID-19 infections and State accounted for 25 deaths. As per State Health Department, the cumulative caseload stands at 5,47,727 including 5,00,247 discharges and 3085 deaths so far. At present, there are 44,395 active COVID-19 infections in Telangana.