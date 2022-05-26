MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Rahul Gandhi For UK Visit Sans Clearances, 'Clear Violation'

In the latest development, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi accused Rahul Gandhi of not following the due procedure before the UK visit and said that it was a clear violation of the law. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Lekhi slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that all the elected representatives have to take permission and follow the law and that every MP had to take approvals before any political visit.

MoS Lekhi said, "Every MP has to get permission before a political visit to any country, but Rahul Gandhi skipped all permissions. We all elected representatives to follow the law and due process. Not following the process is dis-respectig the law," She had on May 25 also tweeted against Rahul Gandhi's views on India - stating 'India is a union of states and not a nation'. She jibed at Gandhi and said, "Guileful propagation of subnationalism & this person dreams of leading Bharat one day ???

Guileful propagation of subnationalism & this person dreams of leading Bharat one day ???☹️🤨😡 pic.twitter.com/BisBmCQOa0 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 25, 2022

Top government sources objects to Rahul Gandhi's UK visit, 'no approvals taken'

Earlier, senior confirmed to ANI that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tour to the UK wasn't sanctioned by the relevant central authorities as he didn't seek their approval. Even RJD MP Manoj Jha who attended the same conference as Rahul Gandhi - 'Ideas of India Conference', adhered to all the relevant procedures and also took the political clearance for the trip to the UK.

BJP came down heavily upon Rahul Gandhi for his trip sans any approvals. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This is an important revelation that not just the actions of Rahul Gandhi were against the country, his intentions were not right. And he travels abroad on a diplomatic passport, why is it that he did not seek prior permission when members of other political parties who were accompanying him had taken clearance as per media reports?"

Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Kaushal Kishore also criticized the Wayanad MP and said he should have informed the Loksabha speaker before the trip and also termed him as not being 'mature enough', “This is common courtesy. A Lok Sabha member going abroad should inform the speaker so that it's in knowledge (Sic),” adding further Kishore objected to Gandhi's comments in London and remarked, “Rahul was giving comments to the media. He was speaking ill of PM Modi and the country there. Rahul should have given a proper statement or avoided the media.”