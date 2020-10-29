MoS Muealeedharan Slams 'anarchist' Maharashtra Govt Over Witch-hunt Against Republic

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday spoke out against the witch-hunt that has been unleashed against Republic Media Network and slammed the Maharashtra government. His remarks come against the backdrop of the series of attacks that have been launched against the Network by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police.

Hitting out at the state government for suppressing the voice of media, Muraleedharan said that Maharashtra is becoming an anarchist state.

'Congress, who talks of press freedom, should see Maharashtra. Maharashtra is becoming an anarchist state. They are continuously working to suppress the voice of media.Independent media finds no place in Maharashtra. That's the situation now," said Muraleedharan.

READ: Arnab & Republic get giant wave of support online; netizens trend #NationWithFearlessArnab

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarked that those who indulge in exploitation, face the consequences of their actions.

"In our scriptures, it is said, that anyone who crosses all limits will face the consequences. Be it the media or the government, anyone who crosses limits, will face consequences. Be it Param Bir Singh, or anyone else," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

READ: Netizens tell Arnab 'we don't need proof'; back Republic as transparency busts fake story

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter in which there had been an effort to implicate Republic. The Mumbai Police summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, who was questioned for 2 hours on Tuesday. Shortly after, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was called in for questioning by the Mumbai police.

The latest summons came after Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo was questioned again on the story wherein Republic had shared that Mumbai Police officers were unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

READ: Mumbai: Citizens take out rally in support of Arnab Goswami amid Republic witch-hunt

READ: Arnab Goswami overwhelmed at citizens walking for him & Republic, pens note of gratitude