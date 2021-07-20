MoS Muraleedharan Asks Kerala Govt To Plan COVID Containment Measures On Scientific Basis

MoS MEA V Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and claimed that the Kerala government’s political gimmick had been exposed after the apex court reprimanded the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government for relaxing COVID norms for the Bakrid festival.

MoS V Muraleedharan hails top court's judgement

Speaking to ANI, MoS Muraleedharan said, “I thank SC for intervening. The Kerala govt's political gimmick has been exposed. The government should plan the COVID containment on a scientific basis instead of political benefits.”

He also condemned the CM Vijayan-led government’s decision and said that the government should plan containment measures on scientific basis instead of looking for political benefits.

Supreme Court pulls up Kerala govt on relaxation of COVID norm

Earlier in the day, the apex court took cognizance of the Kerala government’s decision of relaxing COVID curbs, and said that the decision reflects “sorry states of affairs”. The top court pulled up the government and asked to reflect on Article 21, which states that citizen’s right to life is paramount.

The Kerala government filed an affidavit in reply justifying its order. Maintaining that the relaxations were given to traders as they have stocked up goods for Bakrid for a long time, it also listed measures to curb the spread of COVID. As per the order, shops including those selling footwear, electronics, and jewellery were allowed to remain open till 8 pm in localities where the average test positivity rate is less than 15% whereas the relaxations were applicable on only Monday in areas where the COVID spread is higher. However, the SC made it clear that the relaxation in such places was uncalled for.

The bench observed, "This is an alarming state of affairs. To give in to the pressure tactics so that citizenry of India to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sorry state of affairs. Usage of 'as far as possible' and assurances from traders do not inspire any confidence in the people of India. This affidavit discloses a sorry state of affairs and does not in any real manner safeguard right to health guaranteed to citizens under Article 21."

It added, "We direct the State of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 read with Article 144 of the constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar yatra case. Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of right to life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring to our notice and action will be taken accordingly". However, it declined to quash the government order.

Image: ANI