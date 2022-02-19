MoS Muraleedharan Backs Kerala Guv Khan; Says 'LDF, Cong Trying To Denigrate & Insult'

After the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lashed out at the ruling LDF government, stating that no one in government has the authority to 'control' Raj Bhavan and that it is his duty to ensure that their business is conducted in accordance with the Constitution, Union Minister on Saturday V Muraleedharan slammed the CM Vijayan-led state government as well as the opposition for trying to 'denigrate and insult' the Governor.

"LDF leaders are trying to insult Governor": MoS V Muraleedharan

"The ruling and opposition fronts in Kerala have been continuously trying to denigrate and insult Kerala Governor (Arif Mohammad Khan). CM should clarify whether it's with his permission that these cyber goons and other LDF leaders are trying to insult Governor," said MoS MEA V Muraleedharan. "Opposition leaders who heave criticism on the Governor don't care to criticize the Kerala government irrespective of the corruption and high-handedness. Ruling party and the Opposition are trying to bracket BJP and the Governor together," he added.

'Here to ensure business of govt is conducted in accordance with Constitution': Kerala Guv

Earlier on Saturday, the opposition, in the state assembly, disrupted the Governor's speech. Soon after the incident, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addressed the media, and said, "I am here not to run the administration. I am here to ensure that the business of the government is conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and constitutional morality. Nobody in the state government has the authority to control the Raj Bhavan. Otherwise, it will lead to a Constitutional crisis."

Khan, who delivered the policy address of the government in the state Assembly on Friday after putting them on tenterhooks by withholding assent to it, said it was his constitutional duty to advise the government and it was up to them how they take it.

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed high drama on the eve of the state Assembly session with Khan refusing to sign the policy document of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, expressing strong displeasure over a letter written by it against the appointment of a senior journalist-turned politician in a key post in the Raj Bhavan. The issue was resolved after the government, yielding to the Governor's pressure, replaced Jyothilal. However, in the policy address, he outlined the administrative achievements of the Left-front government on Friday.

Image: PTI