MoS Muraleedharan Calls Kerala's Resolution Against Farm Laws A 'futile Exercise'

As Kerala Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday against the three agrarian laws, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has called it a futile exercise.

Speaking on the resolution passed by Kerala Assembly, Muraleedharan said, "Kerala Assembly is doing a futile exercise because this is a law passed by the parliament. And then assembly asking the government to withdraw a law passed in the parliament is going against the general view of the whole country. Parliament passes a bill which is approved naturally by the members of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It expresses the common opinion of the whole country."

"If the Kerala government is so particular that every farmer should sell his produce as per APMC act, Kerala should enact such a law. Government of India has brought this law to give better remuneration to farmers," he added.

Speaking against the Kerala Assembly's move, he said that the state government should devote their time on the actual concerns of the farmers in the state and not misuse the public money.

"Parliament passes a bill which is approved naturally by the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It means it expresses the common opinion of the whole country," he added.

READ | Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against Centre's Farm Laws; Lone BJP MLA Also Backs It

READ | Union Ministers Partake In Farmers' 'langar' Amid 7th Round Of Centre-Farmer Talks

Kerala passes resolution against farm laws

In the special session on Thursday, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the three agrarian laws and demanded their complete withdrawal. The resolution states that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and the Centre should repeal all three farm laws. CM Pinrayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had been at loggerheads over the issue of the special session of the Kerala Assembly. The Kerala Government had written to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene a special Assembly session which the latter had turned down, after which Vijayan government threatened to move the top court.

Incidentally, Kerala is one such state which doesn't have the APMC system while the state government vows to extend support to farmers agitation who want the continuance of APMC Mandi system. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the protests by farmers can create havoc for a large consumer state like Kerala, while demanding from governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene the special session on December 31, which saw the passage of the resolution against the farm laws. Meanwhile, the Centre of Wednesday engaged in deliberations with the protesting farmers and resolved two of the four agendas put forward by the farmers' unions.

READ | Centre Agrees On 2 Out Of 4 Demands Made By Farmers' Unions, Next Discussion On January 4

READ | Kerala Guv Gives Assent For Convening Special Assembly Session On Dec 31

Centre vs state legal complexities

Prior to Kerala, the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, however, the BJP has earlier contended that states are not competent to negate the three farm laws passed in both houses of parliament, assented by the President.

When Punjab and Rajasthan had passed resolutions in October to negate the Union farm laws, BJP MP from Rajasthan who previously has also served as Minister of State (MoS) Law, PP Choudhary had then said that these bills or resolutions against the Centre's farm laws are of no use as they will not hold up legally. He had said in October that the attempts by Punjab and Rajasthan governments were inconsistent with the Constitution of India.

"These farm bills are related to the Union list and Concurrent list and the Parliament is competent to legislate on it. The state legislatures are not competent to legislate on these three farm laws. Once the Parliament passes the bill it does not have overriding effects of any other bills," Choudhary had said.