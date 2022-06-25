MoS Muraleedharan Pans Kerala Govt Over Attack On Rahul Gandhi's Office; 'goons Let Loose'

Reacting to the recent alleged vandalism carried out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Kerala's Wayanad by a group of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Saturday has condemned the violence, stating that the normal life of people has been affected due to the ongoing street fights between the Congress and the CPIM.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister slammed the ruling CPI(M) government and stated that "LDF goons have been let loose" under the support of the ruling party. "They are fighting political fights on the roads and people are suffering due to this issue", he added.

Kerala | Amid clash b/w Congress & CPIM in Kerala, normal life's become difficult for common man. It's govt&ruling party's duty to ensure peace. I urge CM Vijayan to either control them or admit he cannot bring peace: V Muraleedharan (MoS MEA) on Rahul Gandhi's office vandalized pic.twitter.com/PM4bNoeKOL — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Furthermore, hitting out at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the law & order situation in the state, MoS Muraleedharan asserted that it is the government and the ruling party's duty to ensure peace. "I urge CM Vijayan to either control them or admit that he cannot bring peace", he said.

Earlier on Friday, a group of people marched into Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad and vandalised it. Since then, the Kerala Congress unit has been condemning the attack and also demanded the arrest of the perpetrators. On the other hand, CM Vijayan has also criticised the act and assured that actions will be taken against the culprits.

19 SFI activists arrested so far in the matter

Following the LDF government's order in the vandalism act carried out at the Congress leader's office on Friday night, so far 19 SFI activists have been arrested and are on remand, reported PTI citing police officials.

All of them have been remanded for two weeks by a local court, informed the police further adding that more arrests are expected on Saturday. "At present, the case is investigated by the Mananthavady Deputy Superintendent of Police and it will be handed over to the ADGP-led special investigation team soon," police told.

Image: Twitter/@INCKerala/PTI