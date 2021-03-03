MoS Muraleedharan Recommends Ayushman Bharat To Shashi Tharoor For Childish GDP Attack

Union Minister V Muraleedharan gave a befitting reply to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who had childishly hailed a graphic illustration comparing Prime Minister Modi's beard to India's GDP, and wished him a quick recovery. Sharing a meme that compared three-and-a-half old data on India's GDP through Q4 in 2017-18 till Q2 in 2019-20 to the growth of PM Modi's beard during the lockdown, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remarked 'this is what is meant by a graphic illustration'. The meme shared by the Congress leader - which compares the fall in India's GDP growth from 2017 to the growth of PM Modi's beard - is not only absurd but also carries no significant relevance at present owing to the usage of old data.

READ | Rashid Alvi Denies Rift In Congress, Says 'can Raise Issues Because Of Internal Democracy'

Taking to Twitter, MoS MEA Muraleedharan wished Shashi Tharoor a speedy recovery and assured him of having a word with hospitals under Ayushman Bharat for his treatment.

Get well soon @ShashiTharoor. I Will put in a word at hospitals under #AyushmanBharat for you. Get Well Soon from your sickness. https://t.co/JgSNKldGCz — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) March 3, 2021

READ | ISF Shrugs Off 'communal' Tag Amid Congress Rift On Tie-up; Blames BJP & TMC's IT Cell

India's GDP grows by 0.4% in Q3 of FY 2020-21

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.4% in the third quarter (October-December) of 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday effectively implies that the country's economy is back on track in the wake of low novel coronavirus cases and increased economic activity, or at the very least, moves it out of recession after it had showed two consecutive quarters of GDP decline. This makes India one of the only major economies in the world to post growth in the last quarter of 2020.

READ | BJP Mocks Cong-ISF Alliance; Says ‘Thugbandhan’ Group Don't Opt For Politics Of Reform

During the April-June quarter of 2020-21, the year-on-year GDP growth fell to -23.9% which was attributed to the fact that the country was among the economies worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and was under strict lockdown. This was followed by the contraction of GDP by 7.5% in the second quarter (July-September). As the GDP contracted for two quarters in a row, the country plunged into a technical recession. However, even then, sectors such as agriculture, forestry and fishing (3.4%), manufacturing (0.6%), and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services (4.4%) recorded a positive GDP growth. In its Monetary Policy Review presented on February 5, the Reserve Bank of India had projected a GDP growth of 10.5% in the financial year 2021-22.

READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Defends ISF Alliance Ahead Of Polls As Party Disgruntled With Move