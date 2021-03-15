MoS Muraleedharan Slams Congress As Party's Kerala Women's Unit Chief Shaves Head & Quits

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has called Congress a 'bitter fighting group' after it denied a ticket to the Kerala Mahila Congress Chief who proceeded to shave her head in response. The Kerala Congress on March 14, 2021, released its list of 86 candidates who would be contesting the April 6 Kerala assembly elections. Post the release of the candidate list, Kerala Mahila Congress Chief Lathika Subash shaved her hair in front of the party's office and also resigned from the post.

On the tonsure and resignation of Kerala Mahila Congress chief, V Muraleedharan said, "Kerela Congress is a very-very bitter group fighting. The Kerala Mahila Congress was considered close aide of Oommen Chandy. This is the reason why she was denied ticket by Ramesh Chennithala. Now Congress's own people are saying this openly. Therefore, Kerala people should think how can such people be given power." READ | As BJP releases list of candidates; here are key battles in Bengal, TN, Kerala & Assam

Talking about the chances of BJP in the Kerala elections, Murleedharan said, "BJP had only one seat, and last time we came on the second number with 7 to 8 seats. But Congres and CPI-M are worrying about who will the BJP field from that seat. It means BJP's chances are very high this time."

P C Chacko resignation from Congress

Lathika Subhash had taken over as the head of Mahila Congress in 2018 from Bindhu Krishna who is now a party candidate in Kollam.

Before the Kerala Mahila Congress Chief, Congress veteran P C Chacko resigned from the party over 'no democracy in Congress'. Talking to the Republic TV after his resignation P C Chacko stated that the Kerala Congress sent candidates list to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without any discussions. However, P C Chacko clarified that he has no intention to join the BJP or the LDF.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad Assembly

Before the Congress, the BJP had also released its candidate's list of those who will be contesting the Kerala polls. Before the Congress, BJP announced the name of 115 candidates.

As per the BJP candidate list, 'Metroman' Dr. E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala elections.